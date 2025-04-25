IMF chief Georgieva praises Greece for its growth performance

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who met with Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis during the IMF Spring Meeting in Washington, praised Greece for its fiscal figures.

“What we see in Greece is what we want to see everywhere,” she said after the meeting, underlining that Athens has made remarkable progress in recent years, as it records some of the best performances in the European Union.

“Growth is higher than the EU average. From deficits a few years ago, we now have a surplus, and very importantly, the country is moving forward with structural reforms that make it more competitive in a world of more frequent shocks,” she stressed.

The IMF Managing Director also referred to the “power of digitalization,” saying that our country is leveraging this power to provide efficient and low-cost public services that operate transparently and eliminate the risks of corruption.

On his part, Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis focused on the fact that Greece has been praised by IMF officials, which contrasts with the years of the economic crisis, during which our country was at the center of IMF meetings as a negative example.

Greece can now look to the future much more optimistically, recognizing, however, that significant steps still need to be taken in order to support citizens, gain opportunities and modernize structures.