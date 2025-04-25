EIB’s know-how on the climate resilience of Greek ports

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide advisory support to the Growthfund to strengthen the resilience of key Greek ports to the impacts of climate change.

The initiative focuses on conducting Climate Change Risk and Vulnerability Assessments (CRVAs) for the ports of Volos, Alexandroupolis and Patras, contributing to their adaptation to new climate challenges.

Under the agreement, the EIB Advisory Service will support the respective port authorities in identifying and addressing climate change-related natural hazards that may affect port infrastructure and operations, such as coastal flooding, sea level rise and extreme weather events.

These assessments will help identify specific adaptation measures, aiming at the long-term sustainability and economic resilience of ports.

“Ports are a critical hub for the Greek economy and the country’s connectivity; however, they face increasing risks due to climate change,” said EIB Vice President, Ioannis Tsakiris.

“In collaboration with the HCAP (Growthfund), we aim to provide structured assessments and strategic solutions to protect port infrastructure and ensure its long-term sustainability.”

Referring to this collaboration, the Deputy CEO of the Growthfund, Panagiotis Stampoulidis, stated that this is the second substantial cooperation between the institutions, which enhances their contribution to the development of public infrastructure, making services more competitive and sustainable.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and ports — as infrastructure of vital importance for the Greek economy, society, and the country’s connectivity — are on the front line of this challenge. Our collaboration with the Advisory Services of the European Investment Bank is part of Growthfund’s strategic planning to support critical public infrastructure,” he emphasized.