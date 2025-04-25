EVOL: New investment initiative of 5 million euros underway

The cooperative dairy industry EVOL is proceeding with new investments of 5 million euros, following the investments of 2.250 million euros that will be completed soon.

The current investments are partially financed by the Recovery Fund and concern the renovation of existing facilities, the procurement of less energy-intensive mechanical equipment and the installation of photovoltaics on the roofs of the factory, while the new investment program of 5 million euros will also concern further modernization of the factory with “green” interventions in equipment and energy. As its president, Stefanos Diakomis, reported to “N”, the company will submit a request for its inclusion in the upcoming new program for the processing, marketing, and development of agricultural products of the Ministry of Rural Development.

In 2024, EVOL is estimated to have maintained the level of sales of 2023, i.e. around 22 million euros, while its pre-tax profits are expected to be slightly increased compared to 1.440 million euros in 2023. By also putting into practice its relevant commitments and announcements, EVOL supported farmers (farmers and livestock breeders) by offering them agricultural supplies at low prices and intervening in the market of their agricultural and livestock products with prices that are higher over time.

In addition to the aforementioned new investment package, EVOL, as Diakomis added, has submitted three proposals for inclusion in the “Research-Innovate” program, in collaboration with the Universities of Thessaly and the Aegean, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the School of Agriculture of the Kapodistrian University, for a total amount of 2 million euros, which concern the development and production of biofunctional products.

At the same time, through the export arm of ETHEAS (National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives), EVOL intends to take its first export steps with its feta cheese and yogurts, with its sights set on the markets of Europe, Asia and the USA, once the issue of tariffs is clarified.