Greece’s gambling market moves upwards in 2025

The gambling market moved upwards during the first two months of 2025, according to data from the Hellenic Gaming Commission.

More specifically, the reformed TGR in legal gambling (OPAP, lotteries, racetrack, Internet, casino) moved upwards during the period January-February 2025 compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching 2.7 billion euros compared to 2.5 billion euros in the corresponding period last year.

The GGR Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), which concerns the actual income of the provider, stood at 520.1 million euros compared to 454.4 million euros in the corresponding period last year. According to official data, the first two months of the current financial year follow the positive course of the gambling market throughout the previous financial year, when positive performance was recorded, both for the sector’s providers and the revenue that flowed into the state treasury from the sector’s activity, exceeding 1 billion euros.

In the period January–February 2025, the performances of OPAP and Online Companies stood out, followed by Casinos, Lotteries, and Horse Racing. Specifically, OPAP’s adjusted TGR (Total Gaming Revenue) reached 1.2 billion compared to 1.1 billion in the same period last year. The Organization’s GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue) amounted to 259.1 million versus 240.7 million.

For Online Companies, the TGR reached 1.23 billion compared to 1.11 billion. The GGR in this specific category of games of chance amounted to 191.5 million versus 152.3 million.

In the Lotteries category, the adjusted TGR reached 66.2 million compared to 55.4 million, and GGR reached 24.9 million versus 21.8 million.

In Casinos, the adjusted TGR totaled 211.1 million versus 188.9 million, and the GGR reached 43.5 million versus 38.1 million.

In Horse Racing, the picture is different, with TGR settling at 3.8 million compared to 5.3 million in the corresponding period last year, and GGR reaching 960,000 versus 1.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP) is moving forward with two initiatives aimed at ensuring the smooth operation of the gambling market and the protection of players of licensed providers. Specifically, the EEEP is initiating the establishment of an Observatory for the gambling market under specific and strict conditions, to safeguard the public interest.

The Observatory will have the capability to leverage technologies such as Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, among others. It will also provide access to data for the continuation of scientific research, inform the public and stakeholders about potential new risks related to gambling, and support prevention and treatment actions for gambling addiction through scientific evidence.

According to the EEEP, the effective management of this data is critical for regulatory compliance, responsible gambling, market analysis, and fraud prevention.

At the same time, the second strategic pillar of the Hellenic Gaming Commission’s (EEEP) plan focuses on minimizing illegal and irregular behavior in the gambling sector. According to the Commission’s data, there is an approximately 50-50 split between the amounts wagered through legal and illegal networks, highlighting the severity of the problem.