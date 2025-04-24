Kikilias: Recruitment of personnel and reinforcement of the Coast Guard’s equipment

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias paid a visit to the port of Mytilene and the Coast Guard.

“Our islands are a strategic advantage for us, they are our ornaments, the spearhead of our tourism. And I want to say on this occasion that in the years that have passed, Mytilene has not gone through difficult times as well as all the islands of the northeastern Aegean, including Chios and Kos. Now, more islands are facing other challenges such as Rhodes, Crete, Gavdos. But the Coast Guard has sworn to the flag and the homeland to defend this entire coastline, the 18,500 miles of coastline and maritime borders,” the minister said.

In his statement, Kikilias announced the reinforcement of the Coast Guard: “From here, from Mytilene, he said, I announce recruitment for the next season in positions that have to do with the Coast Guard, in consultation with the government and the Ministry of Interior.

The time has come for all port authorities to move into a new era and serve our fellow citizens in a more modern and effective way. And to allow port officers working in the offices to get out in the ports.”

Finally, Kikilias announced – in response to a relevant question – the acceleration of the procedures for the construction of a new building for the Coast Guard in Mytilene. As he said, “the technical services of the Ministry have initiated the study for a new building. I would like these procedures to run according to the needs that exist. The needs are great. We would like a new building for the port authority and the Coast Guard, and that is what we will have.”