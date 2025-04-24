Hatzitheodosiou to ‘N’: Measures to support businesses and professionals

“I don’t remember any other time when measures announced in April would come into effect in October,” Ioannis Hatzitheodosiou, president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce, said to Naftemporiki TV, regarding the government’s announcements and the debts of small and medium-sized businesses.

On the issue of rents, Hatzitheodosiou stressed that “there is the possibility of increasing supply, enabling over 300,000 houses to come onto the market.”

Regarding businesses, Hatzitheosiou pointed out that “for the sixth year the government has not announced a measure for professionals and businesses,” noting that too many businesses are closing due to high rents and soaring prices.

Specifically, he spoke of 300,000 freelancers and businesses who do not have access to primary health care because they cannot settle their debts, adding that at a time when 60% of small and medium-sized businesses have debts, we cannot speak of growth.”