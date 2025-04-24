Satolias: Greek feta cheese can become the ‘white gold’ of the country

Pavlos Satolias, president of the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives and president of the Kalavryta Cooperative, appeared optimistic about the future of agricultural production in Greece.

“Despite the problems, the increased production costs and the climate crisis that are plaguing production, agricultural products will have a bright future,” he said in an interview with Naftemporiki TV. He also stressed the important role of cooperatives so that agricultural and livestock products play a leading role in the country’s productive sector.

The production of feta cheese by the Kalavryta Cooperative reaches 5,000 tons annually, he said, adding that “we are the first in feta cheese sales in the country.”

“Investments are the vehicle that will increase competitiveness, reduce costs and expand our footprint in the market,” he pointed out, while stressing the efforts made for enhancing extroversion. “It is a strategic choice to export our products. Last week, our first shipment arrived in America. Trump’s tariffs delayed us, however, the shipment was made” he commented on the difficulties in international trade. “Greek feta cheese travels to 78 countries on the planet” and can become the “white gold” of the country, he emphasized.