Pierrakakis: The goal is to repay the loans of the first memorandum ten years earlier

National Economy and Finance Minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, confirmed that “Greece will repay the loans of the first memorandum, earlier than 2041”, adding that “by reducing the debt, the primary surpluses reach society.”

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT from the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund, where he is for the spring session, Pierrakakis stated that “after a lost decade of three memorandums, we are in the middle of a positive one.”

On the early repayment of loans

Asked to comment on the scenario of Greece repaying the loans of the first memorandum earlier than 2041, Pierrakakis responded: “The IMF loans were repaid three years ago. We must also repay the loans of the first memorandum and we want to do it ten years earlier. In the best-case scenario, we are not talking about a scenario, but about reality. By reducing the debt, the primary surpluses that we create reach society faster and better.”