Hatzidakis uploaded list with EU countries showing Greece has the biggest reduction of public d

Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has uploaded a list with the performance of European countries in terms of public debt, which shows that Greece has achieved the fastest reduction.

“Is there anyone who does not consider it a great national success that Greece, for another year, had the best performance in Europe in reducing public debt? If so, let him come out and say it!,” he stated.

He added: “Because reducing debt and avoiding deficits are the foundations on which growth and progress rest. We will therefore continue to take steady steps forward in the economy. And the doomsayers will continue to be proven wrong by reality itself!”

Also, in a post on Tik Tok, he referred to the social dividend announced by the Prime Minister.

“Where did the money for the new support measures come from? Did we also discover some kind of money tree?” the Deputy Prime Minister said on Tik Tok and noted:

“The answer is in the development of the economy. But also in the promotion of two very important reforms:

The 11 initiatives to limit tax evasion, as well as the implementation of the Digital Labor Card.

All of this was transformed into a social dividend for tenants, for low-income pensioners and the disabled, as well as strengthening the Public Investment Program.

I am glad that both as Minister of Labor and as Minister of Finance I personally contributed to promoting these reforms.

These are reforms that keep our economy on an upward path, but they also contribute to enhancing social cohesion.