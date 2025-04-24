EcoLog participates in liquefied hydrogen project

The world’s first liquefied hydrogen corridor is about to be built, with the collaboration of Oman, the Netherlands, Germany and Peter Livanos-controlled EcoLog.

Specifically, a joint development agreement (JDA) has been signed, with the maritime corridor connecting the Sultanate of Oman (Duqm) with the port of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and key logistics hubs in Germany, including the port of Duisburg. This project will allow the commercial import of liquid hydrogen into Europe.

This corridor will enable the commercial introduction of liquefied hydrogen in Europe and is an important step towards the energy transition and the development of sustainable energy solutions, while underlining the collaboration between multinational companies and countries to enhance green technologies and strengthen international cooperation.

A total of eleven parties signed the project, including prominent companies such as Hydrom, the national orchestrator of green hydrogen in Oman, Tata Steel Nederland, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG and Hynetwork, bringing together all the critical links for the envisaged supply chain. On its part, EcoLog will participate with a ship of its own design to transport the liquefied hydrogen.

The initiative builds on the joint agreement signed during COP28 in 2023 between Oman, the Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals and Athens-based GasLog, which operates 35 LNG carriers and one FSRU. The aim was to explore the development of a liquefied hydrogen export chain and deliver large volumes of green hydrogen from Oman to Europe by 2029.