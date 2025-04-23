PCCI: 9 trends in the European food retail market by 2030

EU-27 food retail sales continue to grow, despite various economic challenges and a period of mixed emotions for Europeans due to US tariffs, the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said in a statement, on the occasion of the European report “The State of Grocery Retail Europe 2025” recently published by McKinsey & Company and EuroCommerce.

According to the PCCI, sales volumes have increased again in the past period, albeit slowly, some segments have risen in consumer preference and artificial intelligence has created added value for some food chains and large supermarkets. Food sales in Europe increased by 2.4% in real terms, slightly above the average food price inflation of 2.3%.

Despite the growth, challenges remain, characterised by economic pressure, cautious consumer behaviour and limited spending. Offers and private labels continue to gain market share, albeit at a slower pace. Specifically, 1 in 4 consumers now buy food according to more expensive options, reflecting the growing appetite for healthy eating and stabilizing the figure at 25%, after two years of strong decline.

9 trends

The European report, among other things, presents the most widespread trends that will affect the industry from 2025 onwards.

The nine trends that will characterize the European food retail market in the next five years, until 2030, are as follows:

-low growth rate of 0.2%,

-1.0%-3.0% increase in private label and transition to private brands,

-7.0% increase in preference for healthy food products,

-77% of Generation Z does not cook, buys takeaway food, compared to 33% of baby boomers,

-emergence of a new category of consumers, with an increase in income of 4.0%-6.0%,

-3.0% decrease in the intention to purchase environmentally friendly products,

-30% increase in mergers and acquisitions of retail businesses,

-2.9x acceleration in the returns of companies investing in the use of technology,

-20% annual increase in professional advertising in retail.