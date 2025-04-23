Kikilias to PNO: We will cooperate with honesty and sincerity for the benefit of seafarers

Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias had a working meeting with the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) “in a very good climate”, according to the ministry.

The Secretary General of the Federation, Capt. Emmanuel Tsikalakis, and the presidents of the seafarers’ unions presented in detail the issues that concern the sector.

After listening to the requests, the Minister pointed out that the relations of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation with the seafarers’ unions are characterized by honesty and sincerity, with primary goals of promoting safety, proper service to citizens and cargo traffic, as well as the harmonious coexistence of all stakeholders in the maritime industry.

In this context, he pledged to study the issues raised, so that the major ones are resolved immediately, while at the same time the individual ones will be examined, for the benefit of seafarers and the maritime community.

Extensive reference was also made to the maritime education system, for the upgrading of which, a bill is being prepared, which is expected to be submitted to Parliament next autumn, after prior consultation with the Federation and all the shipping bodies involved.