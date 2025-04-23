Chambers Union: Higher-than-expected surplus must reach the society

The Union of Hellenic Chambers of Commerce (UHCC) pointed out in a statement that the better economic performance and higher revenues mainly from taxes should reach the society and Greek business.

Given the imposition of tariffs on the EU by the US, the Union stated, prudent fiscal management and the effective use of the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund are considered even more important, with a fair and balanced distribution to businesses throughout the country.

The permanent and structural measures announced by the Prime Minister, with additional funds directed towards relieving the housing problem, with one-month rent refund, support for low-income pensioners, people with disabilities and sensitive social groups, as well as the increase in investments by 500 million euros, constitute important steps.

“Strong market means a cohesive and structured society”

“The economic measures announced by the Prime Minister, following the announcement of a higher than expected surplus in 2024, aim to support the middle class and vulnerable social groups. We agree on all measures aiming to strengthen the low and middle class. The country’s entrepreneurs constantly stress that society must keep pace with the market and that the purchasing power of Greeks should be enhanced.

However, let us not forget that these revenues come from the free economy and must return to the Greek market. A strong market means a cohesive and structured society. In any case, we expect the implementation of measures that the Union of Hellenic Chambers of Commerce has proposed to strengthen Greek business,” its president Yiannis Voutsinas underlined.