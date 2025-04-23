Higher container traffic in Piraeus port

Container traffic at Terminals 2 and 3 at the Port of Piraeus’s Container Terminal (PCT) is showing an upward trend, despite the fact that the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea has led most liners to avoid this important global shipping route.

However, shipping agents attributed the increase in traffic at Piraeus to “circumstantial reasons.”

According to data from Cosco Shipping Port, in March 2025, a total of 357,000 containers were handled from piers II and III managed by Piraeus Container Terminal, compared to 343,000 in the same month of 2024, recording an increase of 4.1%.

In January-March 2025, the handling of containers from piers II and III amounted to 1.019 million TEUs compared to 931 thousand TEUs in the same period of 2024 (an increase of 9.4%).

35 ports

The total handling of containers in the 35 ports controlled by Cosco Shipping Ports, a member of the Cosco Shipping Group, continued to increase in March 2025, recording an increase of 7.1%.

Specifically, 9.7 million TEUs were handled in March 2025 in 35 terminals around the world, compared to 9.0 million TEUs in the same month in 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, a total of 27.2 million TEUs were handled by terminals managed by Cosco in 2025, compared to 25.3 TEUs in the same period in 2024 (an increase of 7.6%).

Regarding handling in China, terminals in the Pearl River Delta and the southwestern regions performed particularly well.

The 3 terminals in the Pearl River Delta showed an increase of 13.7% month-on-month, handling a total of 2.5 million TEUs in March 2025, compared to 2.2 TEUs in the same month last year.

On a year-on-year basis, the growth from these terminals amounted to 10.2%.

Overseas terminals continued to grow, with their throughput increasing by 4.0% year-on-year.

Of these, CSP Spain and CSP Zeebrugge performed well, with throughput increasing by 5.0% and 13.9% year-on-year, respectively.