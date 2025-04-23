Macedonia Thrace Brewery: Strong financial results and new investments

Macedonia Thrace Brewery S.A., the only 100% large Greek brewery, is reporting consistently positive financial results for 2024. Despite the challenges of the global market, the company recorded an increase in turnover of 31.42 million euros, while EBITDA increased, reaching 6 million euros.

As part of its broader investment program of 15.5 million euros for the two-year period 2024-2025, the company completed and put into operation its second brewery, while it is modernizing production with new bottling lines and robotic logistics systems with artificial intelligence applications.

At the same time, the company’s long-term plan foresees the creation of a can manufacturing plant in Rodopi, with an investment of 50 million euros and the creation of more than 100 new jobs. This investment, which is expected to be completed within two years, will cover the company’s packaging needs, serve the domestic market and strengthen export activities in the Balkans. The new plant, with a projected production capacity of 500 million aluminum cans per year – with an expanded production capacity of 1 billion annually – is a strategic move that will fill a significant gap in Greek industry, offering high-tech and competitive solutions.

Exports

Following the dramatic increase in production capacity brought about by these investments, the company has set a strategic priority to increase its export activity internationally. It is strengthening its presence abroad by entering new markets (Romania, Bulgaria), implementing a 15% increase in exports and strategic partnerships with distributors in 12 countries.

The company continues to expand its portfolio, with new product additions to the healthy beverage category under the “tuvunu” brand, such as table water and lemon soda, as well as new “Vergina” beer codes.

The Macedonia Thrace Brewery S.A. also contributes substantially, as it noted, to the local economy and society. Through the contract farming program, it supports 500 farmers and cultivates 30,000 acres annually, while it has paid 51.7 million euros in taxes and contributions over the last five years, with an expected amount of 67.5 million euros for the three-year period 2025-2027.