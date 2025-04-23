Marinas: D-Marin expands its superyacht network

Responding to the ever-increasing global demand for superyacht berthing, D-Marin now offers over 1,000 dedicated superyacht resources across its network of premium marinas, making it the largest provider of superyacht services.

“With world-class facilities and an exceptional customer experience,” D-Marin is well positioned to accommodate the ever-increasing number of superyachts entering the market.

Every berth is being filled quickly as skippers and yacht owners recognize D-Marin’s top-notch amenities and service.

According to BOAT International’s Global Order Book, 1,138 superyachts over 24 meters in length are being built or have been ordered for 2025, while 2,369 were built or ordered in total in 2023 and 2024.

To support this growth, D-Marin has strategically added five new marinas in 2024, solidifying its position as the most trusted marina company in the Mediterranean and Gulf regions.

D-Marin’s comprehensive mooring solutions cater to vessels from 30 to 150 meters, offering flexibility for even some of the world’s largest vessels.

The company maintains a high occupancy rate of 95%, with annual contracts for 700 superyachts, as well as thousands of temporary and chartered vessels using D-Marin marinas throughout the year.

D-Marin CEO Oliver Dörschuck said: “The dynamic superyacht industry requires marinas with flexibility and vision.

Thanks to our continuous development, we can welcome the most prestigious yachts in the world, offering tailor-made solutions that meet the demanding needs of yacht owners, skippers and charter companies.

D-Marin’s network of premium marinas offers an unparalleled experience to customers, combining world-class service and state-of-the-art facilities designed to exceed the expectations of even the most demanding superyacht guests.”