PPC invests in clean energy for sustainable development

PPC Group participates once again in World Earth Day this year, committed to its environmental targets to reduce its carbon footprint.

As part of its strategic plan, it is investing dynamically in clean energy, focusing on the development of Renewable Energy Sources projects, the creation of flexible production units and the utilization of innovative energy storage technologies, such as batteries and pumped storage, while at the same time it is modernizing its distribution networks.

PPC Group’s strategy is aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the European Green Deal, confirming its role as a pioneer of the energy transition in Southeastern Europe and strengthening its commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

With the slogan for 2025 “Our Power, Our Planet”, Earth Day calls on the whole world to unite behind Renewable Energy Sources, with the aim of tripling the global production of clean electricity by 2030.

In this context, it urges citizens, institutions and educational communities to participate in action for the Earth, through information, awareness-raising and mobilization: to publicly give their own promise for the Earth, to organize or attend local actions, to integrate relevant issues into their educational programs or to support efforts through donations.

A firm commitment to a more sustainable future

In the updated strategic plan for the period 2025-2027, PPC Group sets even higher goals, with the three-year period 2025-2027 characterized as the three-year period of Renewable Energy Sources in production, the development of flexible production units and electricity distribution networks.

Within the period 2025-2027, PPC Group will reach an extremely important milestone for its green future, as in 2026 the withdrawal of the last lignite units, with a total capacity of 1.5GW, will be completed.

By 2027, PPC will develop 5.6 GW of new RES projects in Greece and the wider region of Southeastern Europe, with the aim of increasing the installed capacity from RES to 11.8 GW in 2027. Already, today, over 65% of the RES that will be added are under construction or ready for construction.

In addition to the development of RES projects, PPC Group is investing significantly in flexible energy production and storage projects, such as natural gas plants, hydroelectric projects, pumped storage, batteries, with the aim of increasing the installed capacity of these projects to 1.8 GW in 2027.

Strategic vision for climate neutrality

The PPC Group has committed to drastically reduce direct CO2 emissions from electricity generation by 80% until 2027 compared to 2019, substantially contributing to the reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions.

The Group has set the bar very high in sustainability issues and is firmly on track to achieve its goals. The international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), after a thorough evaluation process, ratified the validity of the PPC Group’s short-term and long-term goals for the reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions. According to SBTi, the targets submitted by the Group are fully aligned with the goal of limiting temperature increase to 1.5°C, in accordance with the Paris Agreement, as well as achieving full climate neutrality across the entire value chain.