Intralot extends contract with New Hampshire Lottery through 2033

INTRALOT S.A. is pleased to announce that its U.S. subsidiary INTRALOT, Inc. has extended its gaming systems contract with the New Hampshire Lottery Commission for an additional seven years, ensuring continued cutting-edge technology and high-quality services support through September 2033.

This extension marks the continuation of a win-win partnership between INTRALOT and New Hampshire Lottery that began in 2010 and the first deployment of INTRALOT’s cutting-edge LotosX Omni gaming platform in the US.

The platform will be deployed on Cloud infrastructure, ensuring New Hampshire’s lottery benefits from enhanced resilience, scalability, and top-tier security. As part of the agreement, New Hampshire’s lottery technology infrastructure will be upgraded with new INTRALOT terminals, the award-winning PhotonX (1700 units), as well as Gamestation self-service terminals and Dream Touch Flex vending machines (900 total). “For more than 15 years, INTRALOT has been a critical partner of the New Hampshire Lottery, providing innovative solutions supporting our record growth,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “As part of this renewed partnership with INTRALOT, we are looking forward to offering our retail network new lottery terminals, and we are pleased to be offering our players two new self-service machines, including the touch screen Dream Touch Flex vending machines. Our mission in New Hampshire is to maximize net profit, all of which is earmarked for public education. Since 1964, we have raised nearly $3 billion for the students, teachers and schools in our state. We look forward to continuing our relationship with INTRALOT, whose advanced technology will assist in responsibly increasing both sales and our contributions to education.”

“We are delighted to be rolling out our LotosX technology with our second NASPL lottery”, said Richard Bateson, CEO of INTRALOT, Inc. “In New Hampshire we have a great partner, and we are a vendor to one of the most successful lotteries in the US. We look forward to working with Executive Director McIntyre and his team to support the next chapter of the New Hampshire Lottery Commission’s success”.

INTRALOT’s LotosX Omni platform integrates the most advanced technologies and operational features in the gaming industry and is already installed and operating at the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) in Canada and in other countries such as Greece, the Netherlands, Germany.