Viohalco’s footprint in the Greek economy is strong

Viohalco celebrated its 100 years of presence in the market at its first facilities, at 252 Pireos Street, in Tavros, aiming to honor the history of the Group and all those who contributed to this hundred-year journey of challenges, hard work and successes in Greece and internationally.

As the data showed, the Group’s footprint in the Greek economy is strong. Viohalco’s total impact in terms of GDP amounted to 2.2 billion euros in Greece in 2024 and in terms of employment to 32,800 jobs.

The management is committed to development and innovation with continuous investment in people, technology and the development of the industrial base. According to Viohalco CEO, Ioannis Stasinopoulos, “a century of progress is inspiring. Vision, faith, hard work and teamwork have brought us here. Our goal is for Viohalco to continue to be a place of creation, development and social contribution, with meritocracy, justice and trust in relationships within the company.”

Stasinopoulos emphasized the need to maintain Viohalco’s resilience and technological superiority in a world of constant change, while underlining the importance of the contribution of the Group’s associated charitable foundations.

Markus Beyrer, General Manager of BusinessEurope, spoke about the image that Viohalco enjoys internationally, stating that he is “very proud that Viohalco is today a strong member of BusinessEurope.” He referred to the enormous challenges of today’s era, a condition that calls on European industry to remain strong, to diversify its import and export markets and to focus on its strengths.