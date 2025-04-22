Siemens harnesses artificial intelligence and becomes a leading force in technology

Vasilis Hatzikos, CEO of Siemens Greece, spoke about Siemens’ transformation into a technology leader thanks to its strong culture of innovation and the use of technological tools at the Delphi Economic Forum Χ.

During his presentation on the panel entitled “Resilience through Innovation in a Fragmented Global Landscape”, Dr. Hatzikos focused on the dynamic way in which the company adapts over time to market changes and technological developments, having completed 176 years of global presence and 125 in Greece, saying: “Siemens has ‘charted’ a strategy for accelerating the digital transformation of industry and infrastructure, combining hardware with software. This capability is what ensures its resilience and success in the future.”

“Artificial Intelligence is taking industry and human-machine collaboration to the next level. The possibilities of Artificial Intelligence in the industrial space are constantly expanding and today we are still at the beginning of a long journey which will be completed by the most resilient, innovative and those who believe and invest in real technologies with tangible,” he stated.

Growth mindset

He also made special reference to the company’s continuous investment in its human resources and the cultivation of a “growth mindset” culture. He pointed out that the use of Artificial Intelligence contributes to enhancing Siemens’ competitiveness, strengthening existing jobs and expressed the company’s commitment to creating technologies with a purpose.

In conclusion, the Siemens CEO assessed that the digital transformation in industries and infrastructures in Greece has positive prospects, but strong partnerships are required to further accelerate it as well as confidence in its prospects for maximizing profit and sustainability.