Liagos (Ports Association): Support for the ministry’s amendment to reduce port fees

The President of the Hellenic Ports Association, Athanasios Liagos, expressed his support for the amendment of the Minister of Maritime Affairs, which reduces port fees for passengers, private vehicles and trucks.

“Containing the transport costs of coastal shipping helps the demand for port services in the long term, while the reciprocal subsidy from the Ministry of Energy and Environment, which is also provided for in the amendment, for projects that will improve the environmental footprint of ports, is a permanent policy of the Union,” stressed Liagos.

