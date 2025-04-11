Karakostas: PPA shows record performance in 2024

“The exceptional financial results of 2024 with record performance for another year and top global rankings show the great potential of the port,” said Angelos Karakostas, Deputy CEO of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), at the Delphi Economic Forum Χ.

Our goal, he emphasized, is to continue major investments such as the extension of the passenger port, i.e. the expansion of the cruise, the further strengthening of the car park, as well as projects with high environmental value such as the dredging of the central port.

Karakostas said that the main objective at the same time remains the practical support and strengthening of the local community, as the port remains an axis of development and prosperity of the port municipalities and the country at large.

It is noted that the total revenue of the PPA amounted to 230.9 million euros in 2024, up 5.0% or 11.1 million euros compared to 2023.