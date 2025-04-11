Masdar: The acquisition of 100% of TERNA ENERGY completed

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a leading force in clean energy in the United Arab Emirates and one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the world, announced that it now owns 100% of TERNA ENERGY S.A., following the successful completion of the mandatory public offer and acquisition process for the remaining 30% of the share capital, for a price of 20 euros per share.

Masdar acquired 70% of TERNA ENERGY in November 2024 from GEK TERNA S.A. and other shareholders, in a deal that valued the company at 3.2 billion euros – the largest energy transaction in the history of the Athens Stock Exchange and one of the most significant in the Renewable Energy Sector (RES) in the EU.

TERNA ENERGY, a leading player for more than 25 years in the RES sector in Southeastern and Central Europe, maintains the largest and most diversified portfolio in Greece, with projects in Bulgaria and Poland, and has solid growth prospects. The leading RES company in Greece develops and operates clean energy projects that utilize wind, solar, biomass and water, while it is implementing one of the largest pumped storage projects in Europe, with a capacity of 680 MW in Amphilochia.

Of the total 1224 MW of installed capacity in Greece and abroad, 102 MW are located in Poland and 30 MW in Bulgaria. The company continues to develop its portfolio with the construction of 197 MW of photovoltaics in Greece and Bulgaria.

Following the completion of the public offer and the acquisition of all shares, Masdar will initiate the procedures for the delisting of TERNA ENERGY shares from the Athens Stock Exchange, following approval by the Capital Market Commission.

Significant capital investments

The transaction is expected to provide significant capital investments to Greece and Europe more broadly, strengthening the company’s contribution to achieving the goals of the National Energy and Climate Plan and the EU’s goal of zero emissions by 2050.

It also demonstrates Masdar’s ambitious development plans in the region and establishes its position as a trusted global renewable energy partner for governments, investors, producers and communities internationally.