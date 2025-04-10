Papathanasis: Greece second in the EU in absorption of NSRF resources

Greece is now in second place among the EU member states in terms of absorption of NSRF funds, for the first time in the implementation of the 2021-2027 program, according to official data published by the European Commission.

Specifically, Greece, based on disbursements related to project costs that have already been carried out and have strengthened the economy, ranks second immediately after the Czech Republic, ahead of Finland, Luxembourg and Cyprus, which complete the top five. The top twelve are completed by Sweden, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Denmark, Poland, France, and followed by the other EU member states.

Following the full absorption of the NSRF resources during the 2014-2020 period, actions worth over 22 billion euros have already been specified for the 2021-2027 period, out of a total budget of 26.3 billion euros. Total calls for proposals amounting to 18.9 billion euros have been issued, corresponding to 71.4% of the total NSRF budget.

In a statement, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis, underlined that the second place among the EU member states in terms of the absorption of NSRF 2021-2027 resources, and indeed for the first time during this period, constitutes “another irrefutable witness to the measurable result produced by the developmental economic policy of the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the coordinated daily work with all the involved bodies of the central and general government.

Within an environment of political stability and social cohesion, using every available euro for the benefit of society and the economy, we accelerate the reforms that the place needs, we strengthen entrepreneurship, infrastructure, extroversion and innovation, we improve the daily life of our fellow citizens, we transform better economic indicators into social well-being and individual success.”