PPC: Greece’s most powerful charging hub is located in Patras

PPC blue strengthens the public charging network with the addition of the new 360 kW superfast charger at the PPC blue Hub in the Patras Commercial Park, Top Parks, which houses IKEA.

With a total power of 1.2 MW, the new PPC blue Hub supports the simultaneous charging of up to 29 vehicles. It includes 21 charging positions up to 22kW (AC), 6 power charging positions up to 180kW and 2 power charging positions up to 360kW (HPDC) for ultra-fast vehicle charging.

The fastest supercharger in Greece

The supercharger with a power of up to 360 kW operating in the Patras Commercial Park is, at the moment, the fastest and most powerful in Greece, which features a special touch screen for charging information, smart lighting, etc.

The battery can be fully charged in a minimum of time, even in just 15 minutes, based on the technical specifications of the charger and depending on the type of vehicle.

With the operation of the new PPC blue Hub in Patras, PPC blue exceeds 36 PPC blue Hubs nationwide, contributing decisively to the upgrade of the charging experience of drivers in the largest public charging network in the country.