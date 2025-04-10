Kri Kri: Positive performance in 2025

Greek dairy company Kri Kri has reportedly increased its sales by at least 20% in the first quarter of 2025, following the positive performance of 2024.

Regarding the 2024 fiscal year, as “N” has published since January, it is estimated that the double-digit growth rate was maintained throughout the year, with turnover close to 250 million euros, compared to 216.33 million euros in 2023 and 171.88 million euros in 2022.

Investments

In December, the company submitted a proposal – and is awaiting the relevant decision of the Enterprise Greece management – for inclusion in the Strategic Investments, which concerns investments of 53 million euros over a three-year horizon, both in the yogurt and ice cream sectors. The amount of 37 million euros out of the 53 million euros concern the yogurt sector, which gives it a percentage of over 60% of its exports, while in the last two years, special emphasis has been placed on exports of frozen yogurt products around the world, as they have a long expiration date.

In the period 2014-2024, Kri Kri has invested 100 million euros euros in the yogurt sector (production lines, material warehouses, refrigerators, etc.), while with this new investment program that has been submitted for inclusion in the Strategic Investments (Law 4864/2021), the aim is to further increase its production capacity.

Export activity

More than 60% of Kri Kri’s yogurts and yogurt desserts are exported and the remaining approximately 40% is sold in the domestic market, either as a branded product or as a private label, a sector in which Kri Kri holds the first place as a producer.

The company’s main export markets are Britain and Italy, while since 2024 it has also entered the USA (ed. in 150 points) but its sales in the USA constitute a very small part of its total sales and are not expected to be significantly affected by the current trade war.