Kikilias: 50% reduction in port fees contributes to the effort to contain ferry ticket prices

“The government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are making every effort to support citizens, the average Greek family, and in this context, an amendment was submitted that provides for a 50% reduction in port fees, a move that is expected to contain the prices of ferry tickets,” Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, said in his speech to Parliament.

“Unfortunately, as of 1/5/2025, EU legislation imposes, on coastal shipping throughout Europe, special fees and additional costs in everything related to the shift to green fuel. This creates a burden on the coastal shipping sector in terms of costs.

With this amendment, the government is reducing port fees by 50% for one year (excluding cruises) for the benefit of passengers because it provides an additional opportunity for ferry companies to maintain their pricing policy in a period of difficult economic conditions,” explained the minister.

Kikilias stressed that “finding a legal way to support our fellow citizens was not an easy task at all” and the issue would not have been solved without the excellent cooperation with the Deputy Prime Minister, Kostis Hatzidakis, who is also responsible for coordinating economic policy, the Minister of Energy and Environment, Stavros Papastavrou, the Minister of Interior, Thodoris Livanios, as well as the competent Deputy Ministers of Finance, Thanos Petralias and the Minister of National Economy, Nikos Tsafos, whom he thanked.

Compensation for the reduction in port fees

Regarding the compensation for the reduction in port fees, he stressed that this will be achieved with an equal amount of aid that will be provided through the Green Fund, for the implementation of green and environmental actions with the parallel aim of the environmental upgrade of the ports.