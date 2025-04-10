Investments of over 15 billion euros are expected in Europe’s defense and security sectors

The sectors of defense, security, defense technology and innovation were the focus of attention on the first day of the Delphi Economic Forum X, which is taking place in Delphi from April 9 to April 12.

What does the EIB finance?

As reported by the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Ioannis Tsakiris, the European Investment Bank is planning investments in the defense and security sectors of Europe that will exceed 15 billion euros in the next two years.

According to Tsakiris, the Bank is in discussions with the Greek Ministry of National Defense to finance projects in these two sectors. Among other things, the EIB finances military infrastructure, such as ports, military hospitals, camps, as well as dual-use innovation (civilian and military), i.e. radar systems, helicopters, etc.

Focus on defense technology

Accordingly, the Hellenic Development Bank is expected to focus on defense technology in the near future, according to George Zavvos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Development Bank. As Zavvos emphasized, especially for Greece, emphasis should be placed on innovation, defense, energy, but also on the financial system.

The head of the EIB noted that the Draghi report raised the issue of competitiveness in Europe very early on as one of the few pillars that can deal with these situations. According to him, the resilience of the European and Greek economies must be based on European competitiveness, the Capital Markets Union with a significant boost to cross-border investments, but also on the strengthening of innovation that produces very rapid economic results.

Last year, EIB financing for Greece amounted to 2.2 billion euros. It also signed a financing decision of 180 million euros for 2,500 rooms in student dormitories in Crete, in order to address the problem of rents. The EIB is willing to cooperate with all universities in the country to finance similar interventions.