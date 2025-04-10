myOEY.live.gov.gr: Informing-via videoconference -Greek entrepreneurs operating abroad

The possibility of videoconferencing through the myOEY.live.gov.gr platform is now available to Greeks who wish to expand their activities to new markets abroad, as well as residents abroad who want to operate in our country.

Through the new digital service, interested parties can make an appointment with specialized employees of the Offices of Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be informed, without requiring physical presence, on legal, tax, commercial and other issues. The platform, which initially operates on a pilot basis in specific markets, was implemented within the framework of the cooperation of the Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tasos Hatzivasileiou, with the aim of supporting the extroversion of Greek businesses, as well as attracting investments.

Interested parties can hold a video conference for one of the following categories:

-I want to export: General information is provided on the market, customs procedures, product certification, competition, trade fairs, business missions, consumer habits, etc.

-I want to open a business: Information is provided on the business environment, the institutional framework, the legal forms of businesses, taxation, investment incentives, etc., prevailing in the country of jurisdiction of the OEY Office that will be selected.

-I am facing a problem-commercial dispute: Information is provided on checking the existence of a company, mediation to resolve a commercial dispute, any problems with customs or other authorities, etc.

-I want to invest in Greece / I want to invest in Greece: Information is provided to potential foreign investors in Greece regarding cutting-edge sectors, investment incentives, procedures and competent services and bodies in Greece.

-I want to participate in development cooperation actions: Information is provided for participation in development cooperation programs from the Greek side in the country of competence of the OEY Office that will be selected (if any).