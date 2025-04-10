Kikilias meets Moralis: “We will fight together so that the port gives added value to the city of Piraeus”

The strengthening of cooperation and the actions that must be taken immediately at the country’s first port of call, with the aim of modernizing services and upgrading the city of Piraeus, were discussed at a meeting between the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vasilis Kikilias and the Mayor of Piraeus Yiannis Moralis.

“We will fight together with Yiannis Moralis and the Municipality of Piraeus, so that the large port provides added value to the city,” said Vasilis Kikilias, adding that the immediate resolution of problems with the necessary investments and at the same time the actions to upgrade and modernize the port, are our main priorities, so that employees, citizens, travelers and the local community can enjoy the best possible and highest quality services at all levels.

“We had an interesting and constructive first discussion on a series of issues of common interest, such as the challenges that Piraeus is called upon to face from the operation of the port, undertaking joint initiatives by the Municipality of Piraeus, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and the Administration of PPA S.A.,” emphasized the Mayor of Piraeus, Yiannis Moralis.

Furthermore, we referred to the strengthening of our city’s relations with the large port, transport issues related to coastal shipping, and environmental issues, etc.

“Piraeus is intertwined with its port and the heart of seafaring ‘beats’ in Piraeus. In this context, the Municipality of Piraeus has been part of the discussion regarding shipping, one of the main pillars of our national economy, for the last 11 years since we took office. I would like to thank the Minister for his interest and I am sure that our cooperation will be fruitful and productive,” he said.