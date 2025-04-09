AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS: Investments in research and development and targeted acquisitions

The management of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS focuses on research and development as well as targeted mergers and acquisitions that will complement its capabilities, especially in the field of new generation digital solutions with cutting-edge technology.

As Manolis Kontos, Group CEO, emphasized in a relevant update on the company, “AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS consistently maintains a leading role in its traditional business, smart cards and payment solutions, with a strong international customer base and presence in highly dynamic markets — from Europe to the Middle East and Africa.

At the same time, it is investing dynamically in digital transformation and artificial intelligence. At the heart of the company’s strategic development is our Agentic AI platform, GaiaB, a technology that does not ‘promise’ but already ‘produces’ results, from AML monitoring to ECU for content, fully GDPR-compliant, with data control. We also invested in the acquisition of 100% of the shares of e-commerce monitoring GmbH Austria and 100% of LSTechLtd, UK. (total 2.4 million euros)”.

Since 2019, the company has recorded a spectacular revenue increase of 185%, reaching 385.3 million euros in 2024, while EBITDA has more than quadrupled and has reached 54.9 million euros.