Digital Realty’s first data center in Heraklion inaugurated

Digital Realty’s first data center in Heraklion (HER1) was inaugurated, aiming at creating a global connectivity hub in Crete.

HER1 is part of a total investment of 450 million euros (based on estimates) by the American Digital Realty in Greece, complementary to the Athens campus, which currently includes three data centers, Athens 1, Athens 2 and Athens 3. The fourth, Athens 4, is under construction with the prospect of operating in 2025 and the fifth (Athens 5) is under planning.

As highlighted at the HER1 inauguration event – in the presence of the political leadership of the Ministry of Digital Governance under Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, local authorities and executives from Digital Realty and Schneider Electric – with users of approximately 30 connectivity providers (telecommunications providers, cable systems, etc.), this infrastructure responds to the growing demand for computing power and interconnectivity, both from hyperscalers and enterprises.

Digital Realty

Digital Realty is a global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions with 300 data centers and a presence in 50 metropolises, in 25 countries (6 continents). It began its investments in Greece by acquiring Lamda Hellix in 2020 and is growing, based on strategy, responding to the demand for the services it offers.

Alexandros Behrakis, general manager of Digital Realty in Greece, speaking to “N” estimated that the “connectivity ecosystem in Greece is developing, while in the unstable environment that is taking shape, due to the trade war started by the US president, storing data in a secure environment is becoming more important. At the same time, the development of Artificial Intelligence reinforces the need for investments in data centers with the main objective of producing added value, that is, services that will differentiate you.”