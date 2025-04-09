Aluminum Association of Greece: Aluminum scrap to be included in Europe’s Strategic Reserves

The president of the Aluminum Association of Greece, George Mentzelopoulos, focused on specific proposals for the protection of the Greek aluminum industry in the midst of international developments and the entrenched problems that have been chronic and remain unresolved for months during the recent general assembly of companies in the sector.

According to Mentzelopoulos, it is important that aluminum scrap is included in Europe’s Strategic Reserves, that its export to third countries is prohibited and that European production is even better protected. As he explained, aluminum is recycled at a rate of 99%, requiring only 5% of the energy used for its primary production.

Businesses in Greece and Europe recycle all of the aluminum scrap produced, importing additional quantities from abroad. Consequently, aluminum scrap is essentially a raw material that can meet the increased needs of Europe, which the current situation due to tariffs makes more urgent. Although the aluminum industry was not surprised by the new wave of US tariffs, since aluminum and steel had already been subject to 20% tariffs. So far, aluminum orders have continued normally without significant fluctuations.

As regards addressing energy costs, there is a proposal to make available through tenders to energy-intensive industries a mixture of PV, wind and hydroelectric energy quantities, i.e. a constant load 24 hours a day, like the scheme already implemented in Italy.