INTRALOT signs contract extension in New Zealand until 2032

INTRALOT announced that its subsidiary INTRALOT New Zealand Ltd., has signed with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) of New Zealand a six-year contract extension from 2026 to 2032, with a one-year further extension option, for the provision of Electronic Monitoring System (EMS) solution for Class 4 (non-casino) electronic gaming machines.

In parallel, DIA has exercised its right to utilise the one-year extension option in the current EMS Service Agreement with INTRALOT New Zealand for continued supply of the EMS, extending the agreement from 10 May 2025 to 10 May 2026. EMS was introduced by INTRALOT in March 2007 to track and monitor gaming machine operations in Class 4 venues (such as pubs and clubs), ensuring the integrity of games and accurate financial reporting.

Through the new contract extension, INTRALOT will continue the provision of its industry proven EMS platform for DIA, as well as a series of significant upgrades to the current EMS platform that will enable a new range of advanced services and functionalities for the Class 4 gambling sector.

The new extension builds on long-standing partnership of DIA with INTRALOT and demonstrates our company’s successful collaboration in implementing and operating the EMS platform in New Zealand to the highest industry standards. INTRALOT’s world-class platform and EMS services are fully aligned with IGSA (International Gaming Standards Association) and meet the most comprehensive regulatory requirements. Furthermore, it should be noted that INTRALOT’s advanced services to DIA will continue fully supporting the New Zealand Gambling Regulators responsible gaming requirements. INTRALOT invests heavily in the development and delivery of state-of-the-art central monitoring systems for regulated markets. This new extension follows INTRALOT’s recent project with Nebraska’s Charitable Gaming Division (USA) to implement a real-time monitoring system set to launch soon, while the company’s system is already operational in Victoria (Australia), Georgia, and Ohio (USA).