Dimand plans 1.0- billion-euro development projects

Dimand is in negotiations for the purchase of five new properties in order to plan its future developments (2028 – 2031), in parallel with the ongoing implementation of 13 projects (in various stages).

According to Dimand CEO Dimitris Andriopoulos, the properties will concern accommodation, offices and hotels (city and resort).

The total Gross Development Value of these five developments is estimated at 1 billion euros, while the GDV of the 13 ongoing projects with office, logistics, residential, hotel and mixed-use uses is currently 1,023.7 million euros.

The head of Dimand did not reveal details about the acquisition of these new properties, but he did refer to one of them, which is the Ethniki Insurance building on Syngrou Avenue. Dimand has submitted a non-binding offer for its acquisition. It is noted that the tender was initiated by the previous owner of Ethniki Insurance and it is not known whether it will continue after the acquisition of the insurance company by Piraeus Bank.

The company recorded its strongest operating performance to date in 2024, with a 135% increase in pre-tax profits. More specifically, pretax profits rose to 40 million euros in 2024 from 17 million euros in 2023.

Based on their estimates, profitability in 2025 will be the same or perhaps stronger and will continue in 2026 and 2027.