Cruise: Strengthening Greece-US cooperation

The prospects for further strengthening Greece-US relations in the fields of tourism, as well as entrepreneurship and culture, were at the center of the discussion between the Secretary General of the Greek National Tourism Organization, Andreas Fiorentino, and the Greek-American mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dean Trantalis.

The meeting took place during Fiorentino’s visit to the American city, on the occasion of the participation of the Greek National Tourism Organization in the 40th International Cruise Exhibition Seatrade Global Cruise 2025, which takes place from April 7 to April 10 in Miami.

The Secretary General of the Greek National Tourism Organization was the official guest at a dinner hosted in his honor by Trantalis. The Greek consul in Tampa, Constantine Danassis, distinguished Greek Americans from the state’s scientific and business world, as well as the president of Greater Fort Lauderdale Sister Cities International, Russell Weaver, participated in this event.

During the event, the importance of the Greek National Tourism Organization’s extroversion and the practical support of the local authorities of Florida for the promotion of Greece in the US market as a cruise destination, but also as a leading tourist destination in general, was highlighted.

The Seatrade Global Cruise exhibition is considered one of the largest and most important internationally in the cruise industry, while it has been held in Miami, which is the largest cruise port in the world.