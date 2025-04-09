Diana Shipping: 20 years since its listing on Wall Street

Diana Shipping celebrated its 20th anniversary, ringing the closing bell on the NYSE.

More specifically, the company’s CEO, Semiramis Paliou, along with the executive team, rang the closing bell on the NYSE on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

As Paliou emphasized, “this moment reflects our constant commitment to excellence, innovation and leadership in the dry bulk shipping sector. We express our sincere gratitude to our partners, shareholders and dedicated team who have been part of this great journey,” adding:

“Since our listing on the stock exchange in 2005, Diana Shipping Inc. has evolved into a global leader in dry cargo shipping, operating a modern fleet that serves the world’s largest economies. Our dedication to operational excellence, sustainability and value creation has been the driving force behind our success.”

“Over the past twenty years, we have overcome challenges, embraced technological advances and strengthened our position in the market. Responsible shipping and environmental stewardship remain at the heart of our operations as we look to the future.”

According to the company’s announcement on the 20th anniversary of its listing on the NYSE, “the closing bell on the NYSE is a testament to our achievements and a symbol of the bright future that lies ahead. We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our investors, employees and partners, who have played a crucial role in this journey. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering shipping excellence, creating long-term value and contributing to the global shipping industry. We look forward to continuing this journey, setting new standards of success for years to come.”