Motor Oil: First delivery of biofuel-based marine fuels in Greece

Τhe first delivery of biofuel-based marine fuels to Greece, by Motor Oil Group and its company Coral Marine, is a reality.

According to the Group, it is a milestone in the effort to reduce pollutants and promote the green transition in the shipping industry.

This delivery, which took place on the Celestyal Discovery cruise ship in the port of Lavrio, is the first application of the oil-biofuel blend in the Greek market and its use reduces the CO₂ emissions produced by the ship by approximately 21%.

The fuel blend consists of mineral oil produced at Motor Oil’s refinery and biofuel also produced in Greece at the Group’s Verd plant, from the processing of used cooking oils collected from the Greek market.

The use of second-generation biofuels plays a crucial role in reducing environmental impact. This biofuel reduces CO₂ emissions and protects the environment by preventing soil and water degradation from cooking oil waste.

The fuel blend delivered meets the stringent specifications of ISO 8217:2024, ensuring compatibility and performance in the maritime sector.

This move is in line with the international commitments of the Shipping Industry to reduce emissions, as determined by the strategy of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), while at the same time strengthening sustainable development policies in Greece and internationally.