myAADEapp: The application is now available for businesses and legal entities

The official digital application of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) for mobile devices, myAADEapp, is now available for businesses and legal entities.

Through the application, businesses have the opportunity to:

  • Update their account and make payments via IRIS or card.
  • Monitor the progress of their requests to the AADE services.
  • Receive immediate notifications on issues concerning them and monthly updates on their tax account,
  • Download and store useful documents such as N, E2, E3, ENFIA tax clearance documents, etc., through the myWallet module.

The application myAADEapp can be downloaded:

  • For iOS software (iPhone).

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/myaadeapp/id6452675995

  • For Android software

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myaadeapp&pli=1

