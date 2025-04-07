Twelve companies express interest in public sector AI projects totaling 47.39 million euros

The Information Society project “Development of actions using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve Public Administration” has mobilized the entire market of Information and Communication Technology companies and consulting services.

In the context of the ongoing tender process, a total of 12 entities (10 consortiums and 2 companies) have submitted expressions of interest. The project, with a budget of 47.393 million euros (including VAT and options), is financed by the National Development Program 2021-2025 and will be implemented through framework agreements.

The Information Society will choose to collaborate with up to five entities from the following: 1) Deloitte Business Solutions – Cognity, 2) Diadikasia Business Consulting – QNR – Cosmos Business Systems, 3) Netcompany – Intrasoft – CERTH/IPTEL – Pragma – IοT, 4) Mckinsey & Company – KPMG Consultants – Planet – Lampadarios and Associates Law Firm, 5) Profile, 6) Unisystems – Grant Thornton, 7) Vodafone – IknoWhow, 8) Ubitech – Pricewaterhousecoopers Business Solutions – Nvisionist, 9) European Dynamics, 10) Dataverse – Priority Quality Consultants, 11) OTE – Accenture and 12) Ernst & Young – Nova ICT.

The aim of the project is to provide the Ministry of Digital Governance and other public sector entities with analysis, design and implementation services for applications and solutions based on Artificial Intelligence technologies.

The services aim to improve specific public sector functions, prioritizing cases where the use of AI technology provides a comparative advantage, over more traditional approaches and techniques.

The main areas of public administration for which the implementation of Artificial Intelligence solutions may be requested include research, education and training, provision of health services, e-government – transactions between citizens and businesses and the public sector, management of state finances, social policy, transport and communications, civil protection and internal security.

The selected entities will proceed with the identification of opportunities, scenario evaluation and feasibility analysis, design, implementation, while providing support and legal services.