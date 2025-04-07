Greek shipping repair sector shows modest growth

A marginal increase in ship repairs in Greece was recorded in 2024, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

More specifically, the number of ships repaired in 2024 amounted to 656, with a gross tonnage of 8,661,073 GRT, marking a 0.8% increase in the number of ships and a 8.1% decrease in gross tonnage, compared to the corresponding figures for the year 2023.

The performance in the country’s two major shipbuilding groups is particularly positive. The ONEX Group, which controls the Elefsis and Syros shipyards, repaired, according to the data available to “N”, 170 ships in 2024, 30 more than in 2023.

Also based on the data available to “N”, the group, which has operated the Neorion shipyards since December 2019 and the Elefsis shipyard since November 2022, has achieved a significant increase in the number of ships repaired in its two shipyards.

But also the Skaramangas shipyards, which reopened their gates after 14 years, last February, have managed to repair a total of 48 ships.

Recently, the shipyard management, in addition to significant investments in equipment, also proceeded to the development of a maritime innovation center, with the signing of a relevant agreement with the British advanced maritime technology company Sub Sea, in the presence of the Ambassador of Great Britain to Greece, Matthew Lodge.

Finally, in the port of Piraeus, where shipbuilding and repair services are also provided, 143 ships were docked in 2024, while another 275 were repaired in the shipbuilding zone, out of 154 supported in 2023.

According to the company, the activities of the shipbuilding and repair zone showed an increase of 1.9%, while dry dock services showed a decrease of 7.1%.