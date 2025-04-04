Kikilias: The issue of flags on ships must be re-examined

“Shipping is the most important extroverted pillar of the Greek economy. I am truly grateful that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis entrusted me with the position of Minister in such an important sector,” said the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, in his introductory remarks, speaking at the 2nd International Maritime Security Conference, held at the Eugenides Foundation.

He explained that we live in uncertain times and the national economy, as well as a large percentage of its GDP, which comes from shipping, are influenced by geopolitical and strategic decisions.

“Consequently, strengthening competitiveness in the world of shipping within the European Union is essential.”

He noted that 90% of all global goods movement is carried out by ships, of which a very large percentage (20%) are Greek-owned although not under the Greek flag, noting that this issue (of the flag) must be examined again.

“This is a huge power that cannot be ignored,” he said and added that this power must be transformed into a negotiating advantage.

“The EU, unfortunately, has fallen behind.”

“We are in constant dialogue and negotiation in the EU,” he noted.

“I understand and respect the green economy, low carbon emissions, I respect the support for ecology and the safeguarding of future generations and all the efforts that have been made by the EU, but competitiveness is essential. This was pointed out jointly by the shipowners and the Greek government, recently in Brussels. We must act carefully and bridge the gap with the United States and China, which are in continuous development, in contrast to the EU, which, unfortunately, has fallen far behind.”

And he sounded the alarm, stressing that if the right decisions are not taken immediately by the EU, a European, and not only Greek, strategic advantage will be lost, which concerns the fleet and shipowners.

“It is a time of crisis for the bureaucracy in Brussels, which, unfortunately, has done little work for many decades, while a common strategy that will be implemented and supported by everyone has not yet been found, at least not as soon as it should be. Momentum and dynamics are of essential importance in the global political scene.”