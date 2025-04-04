Piraeus Chamber and the Chinese Embassy agree to keep an open channel of communication

A discussion on bilateral trade relations between Greece and China, as well as other issues concerning COSCO’s activities in the port of Piraeus, was held during the meeting between Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu and the president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Vassilis Korkidis.

According to a statement, Korkidis outlined the areas in which trade relations can be further developed, focusing on the port of Piraeus, but also on the problems that must be solved in order to improve services provided by COSCO to the people using the port facilities.

In light of the announcement of record profits by the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), the necessity of accelerating the investments planned by the investors was emphasized.

During the discussion, it was agreed that COSCO will proceed immediately with the necessary investments in the port of Piraeus, placing an emphasis on the shipbuilding and repair sector that are in the master plan, within the framework of COSCO’s investment in the port of Piraeus.

The Chinese ambassador stressed his country’s desire for continuous growth and improvement of infrastructure, while referring to the proposal discussed in his meeting with the Minister of Maritime Affairs, to consider the possibility of Greek-Chinese joint ventures for shipbuilding on Greek territory.

The president of the chamber explained that Greek shipowners build a large number of ships in Chinese shipyards, noting the positive impact for businesses operating in the field of ship repairs, as well as the manufacture of materials and consumables for ships, if this proposal is implemented. In fact, he stressed the need for the participation of Greek companies producing marine equipment in Chinese shipyards, as well as the scope of synergies that can be developed. Particular reference was also made to the cluster, which operates around the port and maritime activities, as Piraeus is where Greek shipping and COSCO, which has made the port of Piraeus the gateway for Chinese products to the EU, meet.

Moreover, the important role played by the two countries in global shipping and the common will to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all sectors were underlined.

In this context, the Chinese ambassador and the president of the Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry agreed to maintain an open channel of communication, through which small and medium-sized enterprises operating, or wishing to operate, in the Chinese market, will receive information, as well as assistance from the competent department on trade issues of the Embassy in Athens.