Marinakis to stand trial over Lyngeridis case

A judicial council unanimously ruled on Thursday that the president of the Piraeus-based Olympiacos soccer club, Vangelis Marinakis, Olympiacos vice president and Piraeus mayor, Yiannis Moralis, Olympiacos CEO Dimitris Agrafiotis and two club vice presidents, Kostas Karapapas and Michalis Kountouris, should stand trial on misdemeanour charges.

They are accused of financing and supporting a criminal organization linked to an incident of hooligan violence in the Piraeus suburb of Renti in 2023, which resulted in the death of police officer Georgios Lyngeridis.

Another 140 individuals will stand trial on charges of participating in a criminal organization related to the incident.

In his statement, the president of Olympiacos soccer club spoke of a “coordinated effort to silence” him, adding that “the effort is, however, hopeless.”

“This is not the first time that something like this has been attempted. Political and economic interests have tried again in the past without success. The evidence is overwhelming and shows that the first victim in this case is Justice itself and its institutions,” Marinakis underlined, among other things, and added: “The obvious target is me and Olympiacos. However, what they really seek is to harm Freedom of the Press, the independence of the media and ultimately Democracy itself.”

“The message I am sending is one and clear: I am not afraid, I am not blackmailed, I am not negotiating, I am not giving in. The truth will shine again,” he said in his statement.