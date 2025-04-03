Profile: High goals outlined in the 2025-2028 business plan – Investments of 100 million euros

The Profile Group aims to more than double its revenues in the next three years 2025-2028, through expansion in existing and new markets, investments in innovation, acquisitions and partnerships (M&A) as well as further improvement in efficiencies.

As the management emphasized during its presentation to the Association of Institutional Investors, relevant negotiations have already begun with European companies and it is optimistic that results will emerge in the current year. The company is launching investments of 100 million euros, of which 30-40 million will arise from the free cash flows of the listed company and the rest from bank loans (based on the current share price, the share capital increase scenario is not being considered). A supporting factor for growth is the company’s backlog of projects, which amounts to 130 million euros.

The group focuses on its internationalization, systematic investment in software creation as well as on strengthening human resources at all levels. Both the president Charalambos Stasinopoulos and the CEO of Profile Evangelos Angelides estimate that the high demand for high-quality technology products will be maintained. They also see positive prospects for the financing of large-scale European technology projects. As highlighted, international rating agencies are upgrading the company to one of the leading European companies in its sector.

Strong profitability

At a consolidated level, the Profile Group’s turnover increased by 33% to 40.1 million euros in 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Earnings before Interest, Taxes and Depreciation (EBITDA) increased by 41% and amounted to 10.3 million euros compared to 7.3 million euros, while Profits before Taxes rose by 41% to 7.3 million euros from 5.1 million. Profits after Taxes amounted to 5.6 million euros, up 45%.

Strong profitability provides the opportunity for significant investments in Research and Development, which corresponds to 15% of sales, contributing decisively to the creation of products and services that effectively respond to the evolving needs of customers.