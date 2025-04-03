Softweb: Enhanced performance and expansion of the client base in 2024 

The Softweb group of companies recorded a significant increase in its 2024 financial figures.

The strategic goal of the group’s management remains the provision of all-in-one solution products and services, the continuous expansion of market share and the achievement of high financial performance.

Customer base expansion

As stated in the Softweb announcement, a remarkable quantitative and qualitative expansion of the customer base was achieved in 2024. The customer base was expanded with new companies, some of which are the following:

Strengthening human resources and administrative structure

In 2024, the company implemented a targeted investment program in the field of human resources and its organizational structure, with the aim of creating strong operational bases for further growth. The increase in jobs by 32% and the strengthening of critical areas, such as commercial and operational functions in Athens and Thessaloniki, were combined with the upgrading of the organizational model, enhancing strategic flexibility and operational efficiency.

Research and development

During 2024, Softweb proceeded with significant upgrades of the Softweb Business Suite (SBS), focusing on the optimization of existing functions and the expansion of its subsystems. Specifically, the modules for sales force automation (SFA), merchandising, warehouse management via mobile devices (WMS mobile client) and B2B/B2C e-commerce were enhanced, offering businesses a comprehensive and unified solution for the more effective management of their operations.

At the same time, the company strengthened and renewed the commercial identity of SoftCar, the specialized platform aimed mainly at garages and vehicle maintenance companies. SoftCar allows for effective customer management, daily service scheduling and digital communication via Android and iOS applications, offering a comprehensive digital experience in the field of after-sales service.

Steady growth path

“The 2024 financial and operational results confirm the stable growth path of the Softweb group and the consistency with which we are implementing our strategic plan. The strong increase in key financial figures, the significant strengthening of our cash reserves and capital base, as well as the expansion of our customer base with renowned names in the Greek market, strengthen our position as a leader in the New Technologies Business Software sector,” said the Chairman and CEO, Charalambos Dimitrakopoulos.

“We remain committed to providing innovative software solutions of high added value, with strategic investments in Research & Development and human resources. We continue in 2025 with a clear focus on creating value for shareholders and all stakeholders of the Group,” he added.