Masoutis-Kritikos’ deal set to proceed in May

Masoutis SA is expected to sign a binding agreement for the acquisition of Kritikos supermarkets in May, the president and CEO of the company, Yiannis Masoutis, told “N”.

The deal is expected to be completed at the end of this year or the beginning of the new year, no later than February 2026.

Although the agreement signed this week was non-binding, as Masoutis clarified, there is exclusivity in the negotiations and if everything goes well during the due diligence period, it is estimated that the above schedule will be able to be met.

When the binding agreement is signed, that is – barring any unforeseen circumstances – in May, it will be sent as usual to the Competition Commission.

Meanwhile, Masoutis is looking forward to a new increase in its operations for the current fiscal year, which according to its CEO is expected to reach 1.2 billion euros compared to a turnover of 1.140 billion euros that is expected to have closed in 2024, while another 180 million euros will be added from its participation in SYNKA supermarkets. In the first quarter of 2025, the company registered a growth rate of 5%.

In addition to the aforementioned mega deal, which, if successful, will bring the northern Greek chain to third place in the domestic supermarket list, the company, as Masoutis pointed out, is proceeding with its existing plan to expand to Lefkada and other regions of the country, while declaring itself open to expansion through other acquisitions.