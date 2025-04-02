Kikilias: The daily life of passengers at the port of Piraeus must be improved immediately

The Chinese side must immediately proceed with the necessary investments in order to improve the daily life of passengers at the port of Piraeus, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, said in a meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Fang Qiu.

Kikilias said that these investments can be implemented quickly, at low cost, and have multiple benefits for travelers, as well as the local community of the wider Piraeus area.

These, he added, include, among others, water supply projects, access to a WiFi network, construction of more passenger stations, shelters and security infrastructure, provision of better route information services, etc.

On his part, Fang Qiu pointed out that all of these, including the social responsibility aspect, must be immediately taken into account by the Chinese side and noted that, in the context of Cosco’s investment in the port of Piraeus, China’s desire for continuous development and improvement of infrastructure is constant.

The executives recognized the long-standing relationship and solidarity between the two peoples, which was also confirmed in recent crises (Covid pandemic, evacuation of tens of thousands of Chinese citizens from Libya by Greek ships). Furthermore, the important role played by the two countries in global shipping and the common will to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of competence of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs were underlined.

Regarding the contribution of Greek-owned shipping to the shipbuilding sector, Kikilias stressed the need for the participation of Greek companies producing marine equipment, while Qiu suggested considering the possibility of Greek-Chinese joint ventures for shipbuilding on Greek territory.

Finally, views were exchanged on broader international developments in the shipping sector and agreed to remain in touch, as the landscape is constantly changing.

They also agreed that EU regulations regarding the green transition of the shipping industry should be put on a realistic basis, in order not to jeopardize the competitiveness of this sector, which is so crucial for international trade.