Mads Qvist Frederiksen to “N”: Greece and the Arctic can do something magical in shipping

During the Cold War, the Arctic was a key battleground between the United States and the Soviet Union, with bombers and nuclear submarines operating under the polar ice.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, geopolitical interest waned. In recent years, however, the major powers have kept their attention firmly focused on the region. As the ice melts, new opportunities emerge and the Arctic returns to the center of geopolitical developments, emerging as a potentially powerful mining and trade hub, full of opportunities, but also complex challenges, with implications even for security, said Mads Qvist Frederiksen, executive director of the Arctic Economic Council, who will visit Greece in a few days for the Delphi Economic Forum X.

Frederiksen referred to the ambitions of the US, Russia and China in the region, investment opportunities, while he sent a message to Greek shipowners: “Let’s do something magical.”

Do Greek companies fit into this future? Absolutely yes is the answer, according to Frederiksen who addressed a call to Greek shipowners.

More specifically, he stated on Greek shipping:

“Greece has always had a relationship with the Arctic for many, many years through shipping companies, which are world leaders in many sectors. There are many more opportunities and we look forward to working more with the Greeks on this. Shipping is in the history of Greece and in the history of the Arctic. So we can combine the experience from the south and the experience from the north and then something magical will happen. I am confident about that.”