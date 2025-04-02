Titan plans to distribute additional 230 million euros to investors

From a stock market perspective, it may be difficult to repeat last year’s strong rally of +87%, but Titan Cement’s chairman Dimitris Papalexopoulos has the know-how to keep shareholders and the investment community completely satisfied.

This is evidenced by the impressive dividend of 3 euros per share that investors will receive on July 3.

Papalexopoulos, who is mainly credited with the Group’s internationalization after the decision in 2019 to transfer the headquarters abroad and the parallel listing of shares in Athens, Brussels and Paris, is preparing to distribute an amount of around 230 million euros to shareholders, which reflects a dividend yield of 7% and comes as an extra “gift” to those who participated in the stock market “party” of the previous months.

Of course, the distribution of 3 euros (compared to 0.85 euros the previous year) is the result of two positive developments.

On the one hand, the successive records in the Group’s profitability, which in 2024 soared to 315 million euros (net profits) from 268 million euros in 2023 and 50 million euros in 2019, when the project of internationalizing the historic cement industry began.

On the other hand, the successful listing of the US subsidiary Titan America on Wall Street, through which the Greek multinational raised 364 million dollars.

The next day for Dimitris Papalexopoulos, who handed over the executive leadership to Marcel Constantin Cobuz and Michalis Kolakidis, but continues to actively participate in all critical decisions, can be seen as hopeful and promising.

Titan Cement has 14 cement plants and 243 operating units around the world, holding a leading position in markets such as the USA, the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean, etc., while it is slowly taking its first steps in the promising market of India.